Gli album che escono a luglio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a luglio.

2 LUGLIO

AA.VV. – DANZƏ

Cosha - Mt. Pleasant

G Herbo – 25

GIANPACE – Gianpace

Laura Mvula – Pink Noise

4 LUGLIO

Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters

6 LUGLIO

Sherelle – 160 Down the A406 EP

9 LUGLIO

Half Waif – Mythopoetics

IDK – USEE4YOURSELF

Rejjie Snow – Baw Baw Black Sheep

Snoh Aalegra – TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES

Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack

Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 EP

Vince Staples – Vince Staples

15 LUGLIO

JAWNY – The Story of Hugo

16 LUGLIO

Chet Faker – Hotel Surrender

Clairo – Sling

James Vincent McMorrow – Grapefruit Season

Oscar Lang – Chew the Scenery

Rodrigo Amarante – Drama

The Flaming Lips – The Soft Bulletin Companion

Wavves – Hideaway

Willow – Lately I Feel Everything

23 LUGLIO

Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

Peyton – PSA

Samia – Scout EP

29 LUGLIO

Terry Presume – What Box?

30 LUGLIO

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Jelani Aryeh – I’ve Got Some Living To Do