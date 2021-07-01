Gli album che escono a luglio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a luglio.
2 LUGLIO
AA.VV. – DANZƏ
Cosha - Mt. Pleasant
G Herbo – 25
GIANPACE – Gianpace
Laura Mvula – Pink Noise
4 LUGLIO
Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters
6 LUGLIO
Sherelle – 160 Down the A406 EP
9 LUGLIO
Half Waif – Mythopoetics
IDK – USEE4YOURSELF
Rejjie Snow – Baw Baw Black Sheep
Snoh Aalegra – TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES
Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack
Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 EP
Vince Staples – Vince Staples
15 LUGLIO
JAWNY – The Story of Hugo
16 LUGLIO
Chet Faker – Hotel Surrender
Clairo – Sling
James Vincent McMorrow – Grapefruit Season
Oscar Lang – Chew the Scenery
Rodrigo Amarante – Drama
The Flaming Lips – The Soft Bulletin Companion
Wavves – Hideaway
Willow – Lately I Feel Everything
23 LUGLIO
Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound
Peyton – PSA
Samia – Scout EP
29 LUGLIO
Terry Presume – What Box?
30 LUGLIO
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Jelani Aryeh – I’ve Got Some Living To Do