Forse sta per arrivare un nuovo album di Kanye West

Un nuovo album di Kanye West potrebbe uscire già entro questa settimana.

A scriverlo è Justin Laboy, per il quale Kanye avrebbe suonato in anteprima il disco a Las Vegas, dove c’era anche il cestista Kevin Durant.

Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back 😤 #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 18, 2021

In una serie di tweet, Laboy ha detto che la produzione di quest’album è avanti anni luce e ha anche aggiunto che chiunque abbia in mente di droppare qualcosa dovrebbe rimandare.

C’è anche la foto che documenterebbe quest’ascolto esclusivo e, in ultimo, un tweet che ci dice che l’album di Kanye è pronto e che quando uscirà, questa settimana, non ascolteremo nient’altro per un po’.

Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while.. Let me go enjoy all the current artist I’m listening to until then. God bless✌🏾 #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 18, 2021

La notizia fa seguito al recente video di Kanye West e Tyler, the Creator in studio insieme in cui su una lavagna si legge una potenziale tracklist di DONDA.