Gli album che escono a settembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a settembre.
3 SETTEMBRE
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Jenevieve – Division
JMSN – Heals Me
Lady Gaga – Dawn Of Chromatica
Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Priya Ragu – damnshestamil
10 SETTEMBRE
Homeshake – Under The Weather
J Balvin – Jose
James Blake – Friends That Break Your Heart
Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed
King Krule – You Heat Me Up, You Cool e Down (Live)
María Isabel – i hope you’re very unhappy without me
박 혜진 [Park Hye Jin] – Before I Die
17 SETTEMBRE
Jordan Rakei – What We Call Life
José González – Local Valley
Kyle Dion – SASSY
Lil Nas X – Montero
24 SETTEMBRE
Kari Faux – Lowkey Superstar Deluxe
Nao – And Then Life Was Beautiful
Public Service Broadcasting – Bright Magic
Sufjan Stevens, Angelo De Augustine – A Beginner’s Mind
Tanca – Words of Dogtown