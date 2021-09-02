Gli album che escono a settembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a settembre.

3 SETTEMBRE

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Jenevieve – Division

JMSN – Heals Me

Lady Gaga – Dawn Of Chromatica

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Priya Ragu – damnshestamil

10 SETTEMBRE

Homeshake – Under The Weather

J Balvin – Jose

James Blake – Friends That Break Your Heart

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

King Krule – You Heat Me Up, You Cool e Down (Live)

María Isabel – i hope you’re very unhappy without me

박 혜진 [Park Hye Jin] – Before I Die

17 SETTEMBRE

Jordan Rakei – What We Call Life

José González – Local Valley

Kyle Dion – SASSY

Lil Nas X – Montero

24 SETTEMBRE

Kari Faux – Lowkey Superstar Deluxe

Nao – And Then Life Was Beautiful

Public Service Broadcasting – Bright Magic

Sufjan Stevens, Angelo De Augustine – A Beginner’s Mind

Tanca – Words of Dogtown