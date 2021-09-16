Faces di Mac Miller sarà presto in streaming e in vinile

Per la prima volta dalla sua release ufficiale nel 2014, Faces di Mac Miller approderà sulle principali piattaforme di streaming il 15 ottobre.

Il mixtape di 24 tracce era stato rilasciato originariamente in free download per il Mother’s Day e il mese prossimo non solo debutterà in streaming ma sarà anche disponibile in una nuova edizione in vinile.

Ad accompagnare l’annuncio c’è anche un nuovo video di Colors and Shapes diretto da Sam Mason:

“The track felt very visual to me—like it had its own world. This atmospheric nighttime place that was sometimes dangerous, sometimes comforting, then I saw a picture of [Mac Miller’s dog] Ralph and a story emerged. To build it out I asked Malcolm’s family to send me bits and pieces from his childhood, scenes from the town where he grew up, objects, toys from his room—little pieces of his life that I extrapolated outwards and used to inspire the story. In the abstract, it’s meant to be a video about childhood—growing up as an artist and the highs and lows of that experience. It’s sort of a look at the emotional and difficult and perilous but noble path of an artist.”

Faces ospitava i contributi, tra gli altri, di Earl Sweatshirt e Vince Staples ed era stato pubblicato tra Watching Movies With The Sound Off e GO:OD AM del 2015.