Gli album che escono a ottobre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a ottobre.
1 OTTOBRE
Boy Scouts – Wayfinder
Cookin Soul – Good Job
Headie One – Too Loyal for My Own Good
illuminati hotties – Let Me Do One More
JW Francis – WANDERKID
LYFE – Paraiso Lofi
Meek Mill – Expensive Pain
Nilufer Yanya – Inside Out
Oliver Tree, Little Big – Welcome To The Internet
Salmo – FLOP
Thru Collected – Discomoneta
Tirzah – Colourgrade
YOUNGMORPHEUS – Affable with Pointed Teeth
Wiki – Half God
8 OTTOBRE
BADBADNOTGOOD – Talk Memory
Don Toliver – Life of a Don
James Blake – Friends That Break Your Heart
Kevin Morby – A Night at the Little Los Angeles
Matt Maltese – Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow
Oh Wonder – 22 Break
Taraka – Welcome to Paradise Lost
The Alchemist – This Thing of Ours Vol. 2
15 OTTOBRE
Disclosure – DJ-Kicks
Finneas – Optimist
Joy Crookes – Skin
Remi Wolf – Juno
Vanishing Twin – Ookii Gekkou
22 OTTOBRE
Hand Habits – Fun House
Helado Negro – Far In
Jacques Greene – ANTH01
Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters
Mecna & CoCo – Bromance
Nubya Garcia – SOURCE ⧺ WE MOVE
Okay Kaya – The Incompatible Okay Kaya
Parquet Courts – Sympathy For Life
Ross From Friends – Tread
29 OTTOBRE
Luke Wild – Shoebox
Oneohtrix Point Never – Magic Oneohtrix Point Never (Blu-ray Edition)
Strawberry Guy – Sun Outside My Window