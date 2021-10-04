Gli album che escono a ottobre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a ottobre.

1 OTTOBRE

Boy Scouts – Wayfinder

Cookin Soul – Good Job

Headie One – Too Loyal for My Own Good

illuminati hotties – Let Me Do One More

JW Francis – WANDERKID

LYFE – Paraiso Lofi

Meek Mill – Expensive Pain

Nilufer Yanya – Inside Out

Oliver Tree, Little Big – Welcome To The Internet

Salmo – FLOP

Thru Collected – Discomoneta

Tirzah – Colourgrade

YOUNGMORPHEUS – Affable with Pointed Teeth

Wiki – Half God

8 OTTOBRE

BADBADNOTGOOD – Talk Memory

Don Toliver – Life of a Don

James Blake – Friends That Break Your Heart

Kevin Morby – A Night at the Little Los Angeles

Matt Maltese – Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow

Oh Wonder – 22 Break

Taraka – Welcome to Paradise Lost

The Alchemist – This Thing of Ours Vol. 2

15 OTTOBRE

Disclosure – DJ-Kicks

Finneas – Optimist

Joy Crookes – Skin

Remi Wolf – Juno

Vanishing Twin – Ookii Gekkou

22 OTTOBRE

Hand Habits – Fun House

Helado Negro – Far In

Jacques Greene – ANTH01

Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters

Mecna & CoCo – Bromance

Nubya Garcia – SOURCE ⧺ WE MOVE

Okay Kaya – The Incompatible Okay Kaya

Parquet Courts – Sympathy For Life

Ross From Friends – Tread

29 OTTOBRE

Luke Wild – Shoebox

Oneohtrix Point Never – Magic Oneohtrix Point Never (Blu-ray Edition)

Strawberry Guy – Sun Outside My Window