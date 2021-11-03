Kendrick Lamar e Kamasi Washington nel nuovo album di Terrace Martin

Drones è il nuovo album di Terrace Martin che uscirà questo venerdì.

L’attesa è folle dal momento che l’artista di LA ha annunciato una lista di collaboratori molto calda: Kendrick Lamar, Kamasi Washington, Snoop Dogg, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Leon Bridges, Channel Tres, Robert Glasper, Cordae, James Fauntleroy, Smino, Hit-Boy sono solo alcuni dei nomi che troveremo in tracklist.

Più nello specifico, ascolteremo Kendrick Lamar assieme a Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy e Snoop Dogg nella title track e Kamasi Washington con Robert Glasper e Hit-Boy in Griots of the Crenshaw District.

L’annuncio è stato accompagnato dall’uscita del singolo Leave Us Be che ascolti qui sotto:

Tracklist:

01 Turning Poison Into Medicine

02 Drones [ft. Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy and Snoop Dogg]

03 Leave Us Be

04 Work It Out [ft. Cordae]

05 This Morning [ft. Arin Ray and Smino]

06 Tapped [ft. Channel Tres and Celeste]

07 Reflection [ft. James Fauntletroy]

08 Leimert Park

09 Griots of the Crenshaw District [ft. Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper and Hit-Boy]

10 Evil Eyes [ft. YG and Malaya]

11 Sick of Cryin [ft. Leon Bridges and D Smoke]

12 Don’t Let go

13 Listen [ft. James Fauntleroy, Kim Burrell and Robert Glasper]