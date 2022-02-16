Kendrick Lamar racconta To Pimp a Butterfly in un nuovo podcast su Spotify

È da lunedì che non smettiamo di parlare di Kendrick Lamar: prima la performance assurda all’Halftime show, poi la data italiana annunciata da Vivo Concerti. Oggi torniamo a parlarne perché è appena uscito un nuovo episodio del podcast Spotify “The Big Hit Show” in cui Kendrick Lamar assieme al giornalista Alex Pappademas esplorano quel capolavoro incredibile che è To Pimp a Butterfly.

Il racconto si arricchisce dei contributi di Rapsody e George Clinton come anticipato nel teaser pubblicato ieri dalla piattaforma in cui vediamo anche un piccolo frammento di Kendrick che parla dell’album:

From Compton to the big stage 🏈🔥 Join Kendrick Lamar, @rapsody, @george_clinton, and many more as they reflect on his classic studio album “To Pimp a Butterfly.” 🎙 #TheBigHitShow on @Spotify Feb 16 pic.twitter.com/gJeh0aWqoU — Spotify Podcasts 🎙 (@spotifypodcasts) February 14, 2022

“Going back into the album it was me explaining my experiences and what emotions it brought up from that experience, and tell them like, ‘Yo, it’s something bigger than Compton and where we from,’” dice Kendrick a proposito di TPAB.

Nell’introdurre l’episodio del podcast, Alex Pappademas riassume in un teaser audio il mood che aleggia sul racconto:

“When your breakthrough album convinces everyone that you’re the best rapper alive, what do you do next? If you’re Kendrick Lamar, you make ‘To Pimp A Butterfly‘”

Ascolta l’episodio qui sotto: