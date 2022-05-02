Gli album che escono a maggio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a maggio.

3 MAGGIO

Black Star (Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey) – No Fear of Time

6 MAGGIO

!!! – Let It Be Blue

Anna Calvi – Tommy EP

Arcade Fire – WE

Belle and Sebastian – A Bit of Previous

Ella Mai – Heart On My Sleeve

Ibeyi – Spell 31

Nicolaj Serjotti – ????

Sabrina Claudio – Based On A Feeling

Vieri Cervelli Montel – I

Wallice – 90s American Superstar EP

12 MAGGIO

MALAKAY – Monster cries solo in the heaven

13 MAGGIO

Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kevin Morby – This Is a Photograph

Moderat – MORE D4TA

NAVA – NAFAS EP

Nu Genea – BAR MEDITERRANEO

Obongjayar – Some Nights I Dream of Doors

The Smile (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Tom Skinner) – A Light for Attracting Attention

TOPS – Empty Seats EP

20 MAGGIO

ceneri – Nello spazio che resta

Flume – Palaces

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Post Nebbia – Entropia Padrepio

Ravyn Lenae – Hypnos

Zola Jesus – Arkhon

24 MAGGIO

Paul Bender (Hiatus Kaiyote) – How to Forget

27 MAGGIO

Alfie Templeman – Mellow Moon

UMI – Forest in the City

Wilco – Cruel Country