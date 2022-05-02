Gli album che escono a maggio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a maggio.
3 MAGGIO
Black Star (Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey) – No Fear of Time
6 MAGGIO
!!! – Let It Be Blue
Anna Calvi – Tommy EP
Arcade Fire – WE
Belle and Sebastian – A Bit of Previous
Ella Mai – Heart On My Sleeve
Ibeyi – Spell 31
Nicolaj Serjotti – ????
Sabrina Claudio – Based On A Feeling
Vieri Cervelli Montel – I
Wallice – 90s American Superstar EP
12 MAGGIO
MALAKAY – Monster cries solo in the heaven
13 MAGGIO
Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Kevin Morby – This Is a Photograph
Moderat – MORE D4TA
NAVA – NAFAS EP
Nu Genea – BAR MEDITERRANEO
Obongjayar – Some Nights I Dream of Doors
The Smile (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Tom Skinner) – A Light for Attracting Attention
TOPS – Empty Seats EP
20 MAGGIO
ceneri – Nello spazio che resta
Flume – Palaces
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Post Nebbia – Entropia Padrepio
Ravyn Lenae – Hypnos
Zola Jesus – Arkhon
24 MAGGIO
Paul Bender (Hiatus Kaiyote) – How to Forget
27 MAGGIO
Alfie Templeman – Mellow Moon
UMI – Forest in the City
Wilco – Cruel Country