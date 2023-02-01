Gli album che escono a febbraio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a febbraio.
3 FEBBRAIO
jonatan Leandoer96 (Yung Lean) – Sugar World
RAYE – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
10 FEBBRAIO
Andy Shauf – Norm
Kelela – Raven
Liv.e – Girl in the Half Pearl
Sabrina Claudio – archives & lullabies
Tennis – POLLEN
Yo La Tengo – This Stupid World
14 FEBBRAIO
Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You
17 FEBBRAIO
Anna B Savage – in|FLUX
Avey Tare (Animal Collective) – 7s
Raquel Martins – Empty Flowers
Wesley Joseph – GLOW
24 FEBBRAIO
Algiers – SHOOK
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Gracie Abrams – Good Riddance
Logic – College Park
Miss Grit – Follow the Cyborg