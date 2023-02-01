Gli album che escono a febbraio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a febbraio.

3 FEBBRAIO

jonatan Leandoer96 (Yung Lean) – Sugar World

RAYE – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

10 FEBBRAIO

Andy Shauf – Norm

Kelela – Raven

Liv.e – Girl in the Half Pearl

Sabrina Claudio – archives & lullabies

Tennis – POLLEN

Yo La Tengo – This Stupid World

14 FEBBRAIO

Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You

17 FEBBRAIO

Anna B Savage – in|FLUX

Avey Tare (Animal Collective) – 7s

Raquel Martins – Empty Flowers

Wesley Joseph – GLOW

24 FEBBRAIO

Algiers – SHOOK

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Gracie Abrams – Good Riddance

Logic – College Park

Miss Grit – Follow the Cyborg