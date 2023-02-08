“RapCaviar Presents” è una nuova docu-serie con Tyler, the Creator, Pharrell, Jack Harlow e altri

Da Spotify a Hulu. La nota playlist RapCaviar si lancia nel mondo delle docu-serie con un nuovo progetto che ci porta nel dietro le quinte dell’hip hop.

“RapCaviar Presents”, che sarà disponibile in 7 episodi dal 30 marzo su Hulu, avrà come protagonisti Tyler, the Creator, Pharrell Williams, City Girls, Jack Harlow, Coi Leray, Polo G e Roddy Ricch.

In un primo teaser recentemente pubblicato vediamo Tyler, the Creator raccontare quanto sia stato importante l’incontro con Pharrell e della prima lezione che da lui ha imparato ai tempi di “Cherry Bomb”.

“We go to the studio,” racconta Tyler, “and I’m in there, he’s like, looking up to me, like, ‘You got it, n***a, you just don’t see it, n***a you got it, you got this shit!’.”

“Make something undeniable, and make it equally as infectious,” Pharrell ricorda di aver detto a Tyler “Why are you doing music? Is it just because you just want to look cool? ’Cause that will burn out. When it becomes purpose-oriented, it can be as cool as the flashy shit, but it will be much more meaningful.”

In merito alla serie, il direttore creativo di RapCaviar Carl Chery ha detto: “We’re excited to expand the RapCaviar universe through this docuseries with our partners at Hulu. Using hip-hop as a vehicle to examine society, we’re revealing stories through the lens of visionaries like Tyler, The Creator, and the City Girls. Through RapCaviar Presents, we’re hoping to entertain and educate hip-hop fans and spark meaningful conversations about music and culture.”