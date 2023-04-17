Frank Ocean si è esibito al Coachella e ha confermato l’arrivo del nuovo album

Un ritardo di un’ora ci ha fatto temere che saltasse tutto come al solito fino a che Frank Ocean si è davvero materializzato sul palco del Coachella.

Dentro una felpa blu ha aperto il set con “Novacane” e da lì è stato un susseguirsi di brividi con “Crack Rock”, “Godspeed”, “Bad Religion”, un rework di “White Ferrari”, una versione acustica di “Pink + White”.

Un paio di pause in cui Frank ha ricordato il fratello scomparso e poi ha rassicurato i fan che un nuovo album c’è ma non arriverà nell’immediato.

“It’s been so long. Everybody I’ve talked to has said how long it’s been, so long, so long… but I have missed you. I want to talk about why I’m here, because it’s not because of the new album. Not that there’s not a new album, but there’s not right now. It’s not right now.”

