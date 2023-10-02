Gli album che escono a ottobre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che aspettiamo a ottobre*.
6 OTTOBRE
Drake – For All the Dogs
Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist – Voir Dire
Ethan P. Flynn – Abandon All Hope
Golden Years – ERA SPAZIALE
Hania Rani – Ghosts
Mndsgn – Snaxxx
NAVA – N130A REMIX
Neil Frances – It’s All A Bit Fuzzy
Omar Apollo – Live For Me EP
SACROBOSCO – IXVXI
Slauson Malone 1 – EXCELSIOR
Sufjan Stevens – Javelin
Vanishing Twin – Afternoon X
13 OTTOBRE
Adam Melchor – Fruitland EP
Allah-Las – Zuma 85
boygenius – the rest EP
Chief Keef – Almighty So 2
COBRAH – SUCCUBUS
Flamingods – Head of Pomegrante
Laura Misch – Sample The Sky
Offset – SET IT OFF
Jamila Woods – Water Made Us
Westside Gunn – And Then You Pray for Me
20 OTTOBRE
Bombay Bicycle Club – My Big Day
IBISCO – Languore
Il Mago del Gelato – Maledetta Quella Notte
Parcels – Live Vol. 2
Priya Ragu – Santhosam
Sampha – LAHAI
Shay Lia – FACETS
Sun June – Bad Dream Jaguar
27 OTTOBRE
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – The Silver Cord
Kojaque – Phantom of the Afters
Marina Herlop – Nekkuja
Shabazz Palaces – Robbed in Rareness
SIPHO. – Prayers & Paranoia
Sofia Kourtesis – Madres
Wild Nothing – Hold
* Lista in aggiornamento