Gli album che escono a ottobre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che aspettiamo a ottobre*.

6 OTTOBRE

Drake – For All the Dogs

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist – Voir Dire

Ethan P. Flynn – Abandon All Hope

Golden Years – ERA SPAZIALE

Hania Rani – Ghosts

Mndsgn – Snaxxx

NAVA – N130A REMIX

Neil Frances – It’s All A Bit Fuzzy

Omar Apollo – Live For Me EP

SACROBOSCO – IXVXI

Slauson Malone 1 – EXCELSIOR

Sufjan Stevens – Javelin

Vanishing Twin – Afternoon X

13 OTTOBRE

Adam Melchor – Fruitland EP

Allah-Las – Zuma 85

boygenius – the rest EP

Chief Keef – Almighty So 2

COBRAH – SUCCUBUS

Flamingods – Head of Pomegrante

Laura Misch – Sample The Sky

Offset – SET IT OFF

Jamila Woods – Water Made Us

Westside Gunn – And Then You Pray for Me

20 OTTOBRE

Bombay Bicycle Club – My Big Day

IBISCO – Languore

Il Mago del Gelato – Maledetta Quella Notte

Parcels – Live Vol. 2

Priya Ragu – Santhosam

Sampha – LAHAI

Shay Lia – FACETS

Sun June – Bad Dream Jaguar

27 OTTOBRE

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – The Silver Cord

Kojaque – Phantom of the Afters

Marina Herlop – Nekkuja

Shabazz Palaces – Robbed in Rareness

SIPHO. – Prayers & Paranoia

Sofia Kourtesis – Madres

Wild Nothing – Hold

* Lista in aggiornamento