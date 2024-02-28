Gli album che escono a marzo

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che escono a marzo*
1 MARZO
Bassolino – Città futura
Faye Webster – Underdressed at the Symphony
ScHoolboy Q – Blue Lips
Thundercat – Apocalypse (10th Anniversary Edition)
Yard Act – Where’s My Utopia
8 MARZO
Air – Moon Safari (25th Anniversary Edition)
Ariana Grande – eternal sunshine
Bolis Pupul – Letter to You
Dee Jay Park – The Dustronomist
HOMESHAKE – CD Wallet
Matt Maltese – Songs That Aren’t Mine
The Libertines – All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade
15 MARZO
Cosmo – Sulle ali del cavallo bianco
Four Tet – Three
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Tierra Whack – WORLD WIDE WHACK
Tueri Damasco – Analisi Portafoglio Danni
Vasco Brondi – Un segno di vita
22 MARZO
Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future
elbow – Audio Vertigo
Empress Of – For Your Consideration
Glass Beams – Mahal EP
Julia Holter – Something in the Room She Moves
Logic1000 – Mother
Nourished By Time – Catching Chickens EP
Not Me But Us – TWO
Tyla – Tyla
Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood
28 MARZO
Saya Gray – Qwerty II EP
29 MARZO
Beyoncé – Act II
Chicano Batman – Notebook Fantasy
Omar Souleyman – Erbil
Shabazz Palaces – Exotic Birds of Prey
* lista in aggiornamento