Gli album che escono a marzo

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che escono a marzo*

1 MARZO

Bassolino – Città futura

Faye Webster – Underdressed at the Symphony

ScHoolboy Q – Blue Lips

Thundercat – Apocalypse (10th Anniversary Edition)

Yard Act – Where’s My Utopia

8 MARZO

Air – Moon Safari (25th Anniversary Edition)

Ariana Grande – eternal sunshine

Bolis Pupul – Letter to You

Dee Jay Park – The Dustronomist

HOMESHAKE – CD Wallet

Matt Maltese – Songs That Aren’t Mine

The Libertines – All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade

15 MARZO

Cosmo – Sulle ali del cavallo bianco

Four Tet – Three

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Tierra Whack – WORLD WIDE WHACK

Tueri Damasco – Analisi Portafoglio Danni

Vasco Brondi – Un segno di vita

22 MARZO

Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future

elbow – Audio Vertigo

Empress Of – For Your Consideration

Glass Beams – Mahal EP

Julia Holter – Something in the Room She Moves

Logic1000 – Mother

Nourished By Time – Catching Chickens EP

Not Me But Us – TWO

Tyla – Tyla

Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood

28 MARZO

Saya Gray – Qwerty II EP

29 MARZO

Beyoncé – Act II

Chicano Batman – Notebook Fantasy

Omar Souleyman – Erbil

Shabazz Palaces – Exotic Birds of Prey

* lista in aggiornamento