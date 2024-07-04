Gli album che escono a luglio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che escono a luglio.
5 LUGLIO
Anna and Vulkan- ANDARE, TORNARE PER BALLARE
HNNY – Light Shines Through
Kasabian – Happenings
KOKOKO! – BUTU
MACE – MAYA (Instrumentals)
12 LUGLIO
Cassandra Jenkins – My Light, My Destroyer
Cigarettеs After Sex – X’s
Clairo – Charm
Eminem – Thе Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Katy Kirby – Blue Raspberry (Deluxe)
Lou Phelps – Top Z EP
Metronomy – Posse EP Volume 2
Remi Wolf – Big Ideas
Zacari – Bliss
19 LUGLIO
Blxst – I’ll Always Come Find You
Childish Gambino – Bando Stone & The New World
Denzel Curry – King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2
Glass Animals – I Love You So F***ing Much
midwxst – BACK IN ACTION 4.0 EP
26 LUGLIO
Blur – Live at Wembley Stadium
Cults – To the Ghosts
Empire of the Sun – Ask That God
Ice Spice – Y2K!
Joshua Bassett – The Golden Years