Gli album che escono a luglio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che escono a luglio.

5 LUGLIO

Anna and Vulkan- ANDARE, TORNARE PER BALLARE

HNNY – Light Shines Through

Kasabian – Happenings

KOKOKO! – BUTU

MACE – MAYA (Instrumentals)

12 LUGLIO

Cassandra Jenkins – My Light, My Destroyer

Cigarettеs After Sex – X’s

Clairo – Charm

Eminem – Thе Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Katy Kirby – Blue Raspberry (Deluxe)

Lou Phelps – Top Z EP

Metronomy – Posse EP Volume 2

Remi Wolf – Big Ideas

Zacari – Bliss

19 LUGLIO

Blxst – I’ll Always Come Find You

Childish Gambino – Bando Stone & The New World

Denzel Curry – King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2

Glass Animals – I Love You So F***ing Much

midwxst – BACK IN ACTION 4.0 EP

26 LUGLIO

Blur – Live at Wembley Stadium

Cults – To the Ghosts

Empire of the Sun – Ask That God

Ice Spice – Y2K!

Joshua Bassett – The Golden Years