Gli album che escono a settembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che escono a settembre*

6 SETTEMBRE

Carol – Horse EP

Fred again.. – ten days

Nala Sinephro – Endlessness

okgiorgio – ok?

Okay Kaya – Oh My God

Rex Orange County – The Alexander Technique

The Dare – What’s Wrong with New York?

Toro y Moi – Hole Erth

13 SETTEMBRE

Chilly Gonzales – GONZO

FKA Twigs – Eusexua

Floating Points – Cascade

Fousheé – Pointy Heights

Nilüfer Yanya – My Method Actor

20 SETTEMBRE

Jamie xx – In Waves

Joan As Police Woman – Lemons, Limes and Orchids

Julian Casblancas + The Voidz – Like All Before You

Lutalo – The Academy

Noga Erez – THE VANDALIST

Nubya Garcia – Odyssey

Orion Sun – Orion

27 SETTEMBRE

Bilal – Adjust Brightness

duendita – the mind is a miracle EP

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching

Gallant – Zinc.

MICHELLE – Songs About You Specifically

Montell Fish – Aeon

Mustafa – Dunya

SOPHIE – SOPHIE

*lista in aggiornamento