Gli album che escono a settembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che escono a settembre*
6 SETTEMBRE
Carol – Horse EP
Fred again.. – ten days
Nala Sinephro – Endlessness
okgiorgio – ok?
Okay Kaya – Oh My God
Rex Orange County – The Alexander Technique
The Dare – What’s Wrong with New York?
Toro y Moi – Hole Erth
13 SETTEMBRE
Chilly Gonzales – GONZO
FKA Twigs – Eusexua
Floating Points – Cascade
Fousheé – Pointy Heights
Nilüfer Yanya – My Method Actor
20 SETTEMBRE
Jamie xx – In Waves
Joan As Police Woman – Lemons, Limes and Orchids
Julian Casblancas + The Voidz – Like All Before You
Lutalo – The Academy
Noga Erez – THE VANDALIST
Nubya Garcia – Odyssey
Orion Sun – Orion
27 SETTEMBRE
Bilal – Adjust Brightness
duendita – the mind is a miracle EP
Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
Gallant – Zinc.
MICHELLE – Songs About You Specifically
Montell Fish – Aeon
Mustafa – Dunya
SOPHIE – SOPHIE
*lista in aggiornamento