Gli album che escono a ottobre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che escono a ottobre*
4 OTTOBRE
Aphex Twin – Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Expanded Edition)
Caribou – Honey
ceneri – Forma Liquida
FINNEAS – For Cryin’ Out Loud
Godspeed You! Black Emperor – NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD
Jonah Yano – Jonah Yano & The Heavy Loop
Leon Bridges – Leon
The Smile – Cutouts
Thee Sacred Souls – Got A Story to Tell
11 OTTOBRE
Charli XCX – Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat
Dua Saleh – I Should Call Them
GloRilla – Glorious
The Linda Lindas – No Obligation
18 OTTOBRE
Andrew Bird and Madison Cunningham – Cunningham Bird
Bon Iver – SABLE, EP
Honey Dijon – DJ-Kicks
Kelly Lee Owens – Dreamstate
Maverick Sabre – Burn The Right Things Down
Tancredi Bin – Mappa di ogni corpo
25 OTTOBRE
Kinder Garden – Ormoni
Rejjie Snow – PEACE 2 DA WORLD
Shigeto – Cherry Blossom Baby
Soccer Mommy – Evergreen
Sun Ra & His Arkestra – Kingdom of Discipline
*lista in aggiornamento