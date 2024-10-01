Gli album che escono a ottobre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che escono a ottobre*

4 OTTOBRE

Aphex Twin – Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Expanded Edition)

Caribou – Honey

ceneri – Forma Liquida

FINNEAS – For Cryin’ Out Loud

Godspeed You! Black Emperor – NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD

Jonah Yano – Jonah Yano & The Heavy Loop

Leon Bridges – Leon

The Smile – Cutouts

Thee Sacred Souls – Got A Story to Tell

11 OTTOBRE

Charli XCX – Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat

Dua Saleh – I Should Call Them

GloRilla – Glorious

The Linda Lindas – No Obligation

18 OTTOBRE

Andrew Bird and Madison Cunningham – Cunningham Bird

Bon Iver – SABLE, EP

Honey Dijon – DJ-Kicks

Kelly Lee Owens – Dreamstate

Maverick Sabre – Burn The Right Things Down

Tancredi Bin – Mappa di ogni corpo

25 OTTOBRE

Kinder Garden – Ormoni

Rejjie Snow – PEACE 2 DA WORLD

Shigeto – Cherry Blossom Baby

Soccer Mommy – Evergreen

Sun Ra & His Arkestra – Kingdom of Discipline

*lista in aggiornamento