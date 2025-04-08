Nient’altro che SAYA

Già dal primo mixtape 19 MASTERS, Saya Gray ha catturato la nostra attenzione per la sua capacità di esondare dai margini come un fiume di creatività in piena che non puoi contenere in un unico corso prestabilito.

La sua cifra è quella della sperimentazione e delle stratificazioni sonore ma nel suo album di debutto, l’artista ha scelto di ritornare negli argini e lavorare per sottrazione, lasciando respirare il folk e mettendo al centro se stessa.

SAYA è il progetto più intimo dell’artista, una sorta di restart che è frutto di un approccio più maturo alla musica.

Un cambiamento di cui abbiamo parlato con l’artista nell’intervista qui sotto.

Hi Saya, could you begin by telling us about your music?

My music is for cat lovers and weirdos.

If your older records experimented with the chaos, your second album sounds like a polished work, like a path you made with the most intricate part of yourself.

How your music has progressed over the years?

19 MASTERS was demos I used to get out of a terrible record deal I had signed in my early twenties.

QWERTY was an era of lived chaos and was made solely on samplers.

SAYA was when I calmed down and travelled solo across Japan and California.

According to the album’s liner notes, “SAYA finally came after the dissolution of a troubled romantic entanglement”. Could you tell us about the process? What’s the meaning of “SAYA”?

Saya in Japanese means clarity. That’s the point I got to getting out of a toxic entanglement and finally documenting that process through grief anger and resolution.

Let’s talk about your inspirations. What kind of experiences inﬂuence your work?

Food, movement, people. Places. My environment depicts the state I’m

I’m usually.

You grew up in a creative household, with a trumpeter father and a mother who founded one of the biggest independent music schools in Toronto. What are some of your earliest music memories?

All I remember is being right out of the womb and being on piano.

We recently saw that you’re going on tour performing for the first time in Italy. Can you tell us about how’re you getting ready and what to expect from your show at C2C Festival?

We’re so excited! I’ve never been to Italy but am super inspired by mostly Italian fashion designers and Italian food/artists.

You recently performed a Tiny Desk Concert. It was your first performance, after the one as a bass player for Daniel Caesar, seven years ago. How was this return? What’s your favourite tiny desk concert?

Both times were so cute! Love that platform.

I love Marvin Sapps. But I’m not online really so unless a friend sends me something I usually won’t see it.

Last one! Name a record you’re listening to on repeat + an underrated artist who deserve more attention.

Nami “Suzette” or Sillkey’s “Maroon”.