Gli album che escono a maggio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che escono a maggio.
2 MAGGIO
Blondshell – If You Asked for a Picture
Car Seat Headrest – The Scholars
Giorgio Poi – Schegge
Lael Neale – Altogether Stranger
Låpsley – I’m a Hurricane and I’m a Woman in Love
Model/Actriz – Pirouette
Yung Lean – Jonatan
9 MAGGIO
Angelo Sicurella – Ancora più buio
Arcade Fire – Pink Elephant
Belize – Phantom Favola
Cuco – Ridin’
Dope Lemon – Golden Wolf
Gioia Lucia – Forse un giorno
Kali Uchis – Sincerely,
PinkPantheress – Fancy That!
Planet Opal – Recreate Patterns, Release Energy
Studio Murena – Notturno
TRESCA Y TIGRE – CASCARA
16 MAGGIO
Aminé – 13 Months of Sunshine
Cautious Clay – The Hours: Morning
Ezra Furman – Goodbye Small Head
Kilo Kish – Negotiations EP
Lido Pimienta – La Belleza
Matt Maltese – Hers
Miso Extra – Earcandy
MØ – Plæygirl
Pietra Tonale – Disco Uno
Shanti Celeste – Romance
Spill Tab – Angie
Tune-Yards – Better Dreaming
21 MAGGIO
Lana Del Rey – The Right Person Will Stay
23 MAGGIO
Cola Boyy: Quit to Play Chess
Faccianuvola – il dolce ricordo della nostra disperata gioventù
Lauryyn – Aritmia
pablopablo – Canciones En Mí‘
Stereolab – Instant Holograms On Metal Film
30 MAGGIO
Aesop Rock – Black Hole Superette
Matt Berninger – Get Sunk
Obongjayar – PARADISE NOW
Tash Sultana – Return to the Roots EP
Ty Segall – Possession
yeule – Evangelic Girl is a Gun