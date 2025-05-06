I 5 dischi fondamentali di Miso Extra

Il 16 maggio uscirà il nuovo disco di Miso Extra, brillante artista britannico-giapponese che seguiamo già da un po’ e che siamo curiosi di scoprire ancora meglio con il prossimo capitolo “Earcandy“.

L’album fa seguito a un paio di EP pubblicati tra il 2022 e il 2023 ed è stato anticipato dai singoli “Slow Down”, “POP”, “Ghostly” “Good Kisses” con i Metronomy e “Certified”, quest’ultimo un brano synth-house che introduce al Misoverse, l’irresistibile mondo incantato di Miso Extra.

In attesa di ascoltare il prossimo disco, le abbiamo chiesto quali sono gli album che hanno segnato il suo percorso artistico.

1. Cibo Matto – Viva! La Woman



This one came to my attention more recently than the others on this list but has been a constant rotation recently.

2. Hiatus Kaiyote – Choose Your Weapon



No matter how many times I’ve listened to this album I never seem to get bored of it. I love the sonics of it so much.

3. Jai Paul – Leak 04-13 Bait Ones



It’s brilliant.

4. Justice – Justice



This album will long hold a special place in my heart as it was one of the first I bought on vinyl which is such a core memory for me. I’m into the brashness of it all.

5. MF DOOM – MM..FOOD



Tricky often quotes Doom when we’re hanging out with one of my favourites being “Read the signs: No feeding the Baboons”. This album to me is the right amount of fun and serious.