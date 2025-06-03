Gli album che escono a giugno

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che escono a giugno.
6 GIUGNO
Addison Rae – Addison
Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe – Lateral
Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe – Luminal
Calibro 35 – Exploration
Ceri – ONDATONDA
Lil Wayne – Tha Carter VI
Little Simz – Lotus
Marianne Faithfull – Burning Moonlight EP
elbow – AUDIO VERTIGO ECHO elbow EP 5
Finn Wolfhard – Happy Birthday
Isaac Hayes – The Best Of Isaac Hayes
Sabrina Claudio – Fall In Love With Her
Soccer Mommy – Evergreen (stripped) EP
13 GIUGNO
Buscabulla – Se Amaba Así
Coez – 1998
The Dare – What’s Wrong With New York?: Afters
iann dior – CYCLES
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Phantom Island
Lyra Pramuk – Hymnal
THRUPPI – Buianotte
TOKiMONSTA – Eternal Reverie with Eternal Reverie Remixes EP. 2
20 GIUGNO
GoGo Penguin – Necessary Fictions
HAIM – I quit
Loyle Carner – hopefully !
Yaya Bey – Do It Afraid
27 GIUGNO
Blonde Redhead – The Shadow of the Guest
Frankie Cosmos – Different Talking
Lorde – Virgin