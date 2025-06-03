Gli album che escono a giugno

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che escono a giugno.

6 GIUGNO

Addison Rae – Addison

Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe – Lateral

Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe – Luminal

Calibro 35 – Exploration

Ceri – ONDATONDA

Lil Wayne – Tha Carter VI

Little Simz – Lotus

Marianne Faithfull – Burning Moonlight EP

elbow – AUDIO VERTIGO ECHO elbow EP 5

Finn Wolfhard – Happy Birthday

Isaac Hayes – The Best Of Isaac Hayes

Sabrina Claudio – Fall In Love With Her

Soccer Mommy – Evergreen (stripped) EP

13 GIUGNO

Buscabulla – Se Amaba Así

Coez – 1998

The Dare – What’s Wrong With New York?: Afters

iann dior – CYCLES

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Phantom Island

Lyra Pramuk – Hymnal

THRUPPI – Buianotte

TOKiMONSTA – Eternal Reverie with Eternal Reverie Remixes EP. 2

20 GIUGNO

GoGo Penguin – Necessary Fictions

HAIM – I quit

Loyle Carner – hopefully !

Yaya Bey – Do It Afraid

27 GIUGNO

Blonde Redhead – The Shadow of the Guest

Frankie Cosmos – Different Talking

Lorde – Virgin