David Bowie – Blackstar
Bon Iver – 22, A Million
Kanye West – The Life of Pablo
Anderson .Paak – Malibu
NxWorries- Yes Lawd!
A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service
Solange – A Seat at the Table
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Skepta – Konnichiwa
Kaytranada – 99.9%
Whitney – Light Upon the Lake
Nicolas Jaar – Sirens
Drake – Views
Frank Ocean – Blonde
Blood Orange – Freetown Sound
Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book
Angel Olsen – My Woman
BadBadNotGood – IV
Jessy Lanza – Oh No
Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!