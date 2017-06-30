Kendrick Lamar sul titolo originario di DAMN., sul regalo alla sorella e sul migliaio di tracce inedite

Intervista ricca quella di Kendrick Lamar al programma radio di Big Boy. Innanzitutto la notizia che esiste un migliaio di brani di K.DOT inediti anche se molti sono su hard drive rotto.

“I done lost hard drives. Hard drives from ’05, ’06 that we never got back. We took it all the way to San Francisco to get it fixed. Never got fixed. We’re praying to god it’ll come back to life one day.”

È venuto fuori anche il titolo originario di DAMN. –What Happens on Earth, Stays on Earth e una storia che riguarda sua sorella.

Lamar da buon fratellone ha regalato alla sorella Kayla Duckworth una Toyota scatenando le critiche di tutti quelli che “dai ma quanti soldi hai che le regali una Toyota”.

Ma a lui fottesega e questa è la sua risposta:

You know, people’s perspective of me and the money that I have and the stages and places I’ve gone to, they probably expect me not to have the same morals and values that I have. I want to carry over to my family, to my little sister or whatnot, ’cause she’s younger than me so she didn’t have to go through the same struggle that me and moms had to go through.