Monty Luke ci racconta la sua collezione di dischi

Monty Luke è uno di quei produttori che ha sempre privilegiato la sostanza all’apparenza. Accanto alla sua discografia, poco più di una decina di selezionatissime releases di gran qualità dal 2007 ad oggi, il suo lavoro al fianco di Carl Craig nelle vesti di braccio destro alla guida della inattaccabile Planet E Communication dimostra quanto il newyorkese trapiantato a Detroit ami lavorare nell’ombra, lontano dalle mode. In occasione della sua più recente release -un eccezionale EP uscito da pochi giorni su Rekids che vede i leggendari Thomas Melchior e Larry Heard remixare la sua Universe II– abbiamo raggiunto Monty per farci raccontare qualcosa riguardo alla propria collezione di dischi. A voi il piacere della scoperta:

The first record you bought:

I can’t remember the first record I bought! As a very small child, I can remember being surrounded by a lot of records that belonged to my father. Of those, the one that stood out the most was The Last Poest’ “This is Madness.” A bold album that smacks the listener in the face with ideas that were ahead of its time. And not a single synthesizer or drum machine anywhere to be heard.

The record you own you are most proud of:

Way way back, a friend of mine who used to work for 4AD one day gave me a copy of a promo called Lilliput: They were one of my favorite labels at the time, and to this day, this compilation still means a lot to me.

https://www.discogs.com/Various-Lilliput/release/485356.

A record that made you want to start making music:

Model 500 – I Wanna Be There. Absolutely fantastic.

A record that inspires you production-wise:

I was hangin’ with Keith Worthy recently and we both bonded over our love of Ron Trent. Obviously the stuff from the Prescription days, but we were really more geeked on a lot of the more recent stuff he’s been doing on Electric Blue and his own Future Vision labels. It should be obvious that my Mandingo project is in part inspired by Ron’s music. He’s a massive influence.

Your favourite Planet E record:

Wow, so so many…..top 3: Clark – Lofthouse, Carl Craig – More Songs About Food & Revolutionary Art and Gemini – Moment of Insanity.

A record that makes you always want to dance:

Yazoo – Don’t Go. Also, I still go crazy over the synths on this one after all this time!

A record that makes you go all emotional:

Gat Decor – Passion. Ayyyyyyyyyyy!

The record that you use to come down and relax:

808 State – Pacific State

Your favourite record of the 2016:

Renato P – Unititled. That one got a lot of play from me last year.

The last record you bought:

Joe Zawinul – The Harvest