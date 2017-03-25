I Gorillaz hanno suonato live i brani di Humanz – Guarda i video

Dopo aver annunciato tutto l’annunciabile possibile, i Gorillaz sono tornati sul palco dopo ben 7 anni per suonare alcuni brani dal prossimo album, Humanz.
E lo hanno fatto portando con sé un po’ di artisti come Noel Gallagher, De La Soul, Danny Brown, Pusha T, Jehnny Beth (Savages), Anthony Hamilton e Kelela.
Ecco un po’ di video della serata e la setlist.
Gorillaz full setlist:
(I switched my robot off)
Ascension
Strobelight [ft. Peven Everett] Saturnz Barz
Momentz [ft. De La Soul & Azekel] (The non conformist oath)
Submission [ft. Danny Brown & Kelela] Charger
(Elevator going up)
Andromeda
Busted and Blue [ft. Kelela] Carnival [ft. Anthony Hamilton] Let Me Out [ft. Pusha T] (Penthouse)
Sex Murder Party [ft. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz] She’s My Collar [ft. Kali Uchis] (The elephant)
Hallelujah Money [ft. Benjamin Clementine] We Got the Power [ft. Jehnny Beth & Noel Gallagher] ***
Kids With Guns
Feel Good Inc. [ft. De La Soul] Clint Eastwood [ft. Del the Funky Homospaien] ***
Don’t Get Lost in Heaven / Demon Days