Gli album che escono a giugno

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a giugno.
1 GIUGNO
Cœur De Pirate – en cas de tempête, ce jardin sera fermé.
Father John Misty – God’s Favorite Customer
Jamie Isaac – (04:30) Idler
Mazzy Star – Still
Modeselektor – Modeselektion Vol.04
Natalie Prass – The Future and the Past
Oneohtrix Point Never – Age Of
8 GIUGNO
Jorja Smith – Lost & Found
Kanye West & Kid Cudi – Kids See Ghost
Lily Allen – No Shame
Lykke Li – so sad so sexy
serpentwithfeet – soil
Snail Mail – Lush
15 GIUGNO
Jay Rock – Redemption
Johnny Marr – Call The Comet
Mourn – Sorpresa Familia
Nicki Minaj – Queen
Protomartyr – Consolation EP
Yumi Zouma – Dreams
SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
Beach Kicks – Walls Up EP
Leon Vynehall – Nothing Is Still
22 GIUGNO
Kamasi Washington – Heaven and Earth
Mecna – Blue Karaoke
Panic! at the Disco – Pray for the Wicked
Project Pablo – Come To Canada You Will Like It
29 GIUGNO
Florence + the Machine – High as Hope
Gorillaz – The Now Now
Let’s Eat Grandma – I’m All Ears
Dovrebbero uscire a giugno ma non hanno ancora una data:
Anderson .Paak – Oxnard Ventura
BROCKHAMPTON – PUPPY
Gucci Mane, Migos, & Lil Yachty – Glacier Boyz
Drake – Scorpion
Travis Scott – Astroworld