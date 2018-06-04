Gli album che escono a giugno

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a giugno.

1 GIUGNO

Cœur De Pirate – en cas de tempête, ce jardin sera fermé.

Father John Misty – God’s Favorite Customer

Jamie Isaac – (04:30) Idler

Mazzy Star – Still

Modeselektor – Modeselektion Vol.04

Natalie Prass – The Future and the Past

Oneohtrix Point Never – Age Of

8 GIUGNO

Jorja Smith – Lost & Found

Kanye West & Kid Cudi – Kids See Ghost

Lily Allen – No Shame

Lykke Li – so sad so sexy

serpentwithfeet – soil

Snail Mail – Lush

15 GIUGNO

Jay Rock – Redemption

Johnny Marr – Call The Comet

Mourn – Sorpresa Familia

Nicki Minaj – Queen

Protomartyr – Consolation EP

Yumi Zouma – Dreams

SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

Beach Kicks – Walls Up EP

Leon Vynehall – Nothing Is Still

22 GIUGNO

Kamasi Washington – Heaven and Earth

Mecna – Blue Karaoke

Panic! at the Disco – Pray for the Wicked

Project Pablo – Come To Canada You Will Like It

29 GIUGNO

Florence + the Machine – High as Hope

Gorillaz – The Now Now

Let’s Eat Grandma – I’m All Ears

Dovrebbero uscire a giugno ma non hanno ancora una data:

Anderson .Paak – Oxnard Ventura

BROCKHAMPTON – PUPPY

Gucci Mane, Migos, & Lil Yachty – Glacier Boyz

Drake – Scorpion

Travis Scott – Astroworld