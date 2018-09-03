Gli album che escono a settembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a settembre.

7 SETTEMBRE

Amnesia Scanner – Another Life

Ava Luna – Moon 2

Chilly Gonzales – Solopiano III

Estelle – Lover’s Rock

Kilo Kish – Mothe EP

Lemandorle – Per un album è ancora presto

Maribou State – Kingdoms In Colour

Milo Greene – Adult Contemporary

Paul McCartney – Egypt Station

Spiritualized – And Nothing Hurt

Swamp Dogg – Love, Loss, and Auto-Tune

Waxahatchee – Great Thunder

14 SETTEMBRE

6LACK – East Atlanta Love Letter

Active Bird Community – Amends

Any Other – Two, Geography

Aphex Twin – Collapse EP

Bob Moses – Battle Lines

First Aid Kit – Tender Offerings EP

Paul Weller – True Meanings

21 SETTEMBRE

Black Honey – Black Honey

Brockhampton- Iridescence

Christine and the Queens – Chris

Dengue Dengue Dengue – Simillero

Liars – Titles with the Word Fountain

Mutual Benefit – Thunder Follows the Light

Suede – The Blue Hour

28 SETTEMBRE

​​alt-J – REDUXER

Cypress Hill – Elephants on Acid

Fat Tony – 10,000 Hours

Kodaline – Politics of Living

Rick and Morty – The Rick and Morty Soundtrack

Rue Royale – In Parallel

Shigeto – Weighted EP

Tim Hecker — Konoyo