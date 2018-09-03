Gli album che escono a settembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a settembre.
7 SETTEMBRE
Amnesia Scanner – Another Life
Ava Luna – Moon 2
Chilly Gonzales – Solopiano III
Estelle – Lover’s Rock
Kilo Kish – Mothe EP
Lemandorle – Per un album è ancora presto
Maribou State – Kingdoms In Colour
Milo Greene – Adult Contemporary
Paul McCartney – Egypt Station
Spiritualized – And Nothing Hurt
Swamp Dogg – Love, Loss, and Auto-Tune
Waxahatchee – Great Thunder
14 SETTEMBRE
6LACK – East Atlanta Love Letter
Active Bird Community – Amends
Any Other – Two, Geography
Aphex Twin – Collapse EP
Bob Moses – Battle Lines
First Aid Kit – Tender Offerings EP
Paul Weller – True Meanings
21 SETTEMBRE
Black Honey – Black Honey
Brockhampton- Iridescence
Christine and the Queens – Chris
Dengue Dengue Dengue – Simillero
Liars – Titles with the Word Fountain
Mutual Benefit – Thunder Follows the Light
Suede – The Blue Hour
28 SETTEMBRE
alt-J – REDUXER
Cypress Hill – Elephants on Acid
Fat Tony – 10,000 Hours
Kodaline – Politics of Living
Rick and Morty – The Rick and Morty Soundtrack
Rue Royale – In Parallel
Shigeto – Weighted EP
Tim Hecker — Konoyo