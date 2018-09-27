Ascolta Tried, nuova dei BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Little Dragon

Ci piace quando la realtà supera la fantasia: i BADBADNOTGOOD e i Little Dragon possiamo ascoltarli insieme in un nuovo brano dal titolo Tried.

Sulla collaborazione in questa traccia super soul i BADBADNOTGOOD dicono:

We’ve all been big fans of Little Dragon for years, and had a chance to play some shows and hang out with them recently, which eventually led to this collaboration. They’re a truly captivating and unique group of musicians, and we’re really excited to share this song with them and hope to work together again in the future!