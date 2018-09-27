I brani che hanno influenzato Family Portrait di Ross From Friends

Inizia oggi la decima edizione del ROBOT Festival che anche quest’anno a Bologna regala un cartellone molto interessante guidato dal claim While You Were Sleeping.

Tu non dormire perché fino al 29 settembre si alterneranno sul palco dell’ex GAM nomi come Nu Guinea, Quiet Ensemble, Awesome Tapes From Africa, Laurel Halo, Andrew Weatherall, Ross From Friends ed altri.

Ross From Friends viene da Londra (e chiaramente anche da quel telefilm anni 90 che ci piace tanto) ed è un producer che si muove tra synth, chitarre, sax e tanta sperimentazione.

Il suo debut album si intitola Family Portrait e gli abbiamo chiesto quali sono i brani che lo hanno influenzato.

Non perderlo questo sabato al ROBOT.

1. Bitstream – Monolith

Bitstream are an amazing group that I discovered when working on the album. They fuse beautiful melodic parts with wonderful sound design and technical drum patterns. Something that really inspired me when making the album.

2. MED x Blu x Madlib – Greetings

Mad lib’s approach to creating music is so wonderful. This is one of the more sincere/emotional productions of his. It’s a shame it’s under a minute long :(

3.Front 242 – Welcome To Paradise

This is a track my Dad used to play all the time. Him and his music taste have always been an influence for me, especially for the album.

4.Telefon Tel Aviv – Fahrenheit Fair Enough

This whole album is really nostalgic for me. One of the first artists that I had on my phone as a kid, alongside a bunch of 80’s pop music. I thought I should dig back to everything I used to listen to when writing the album, to make it all feel nostalgic for myself.