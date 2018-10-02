Gli album che escono a ottobre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a ottobre.
5 OTTOBRE
Atmosphere – Mi Vida Local
Cat Power – Wanderer
Echo & The Bunnymen – The Stars, The Oceans & the Moon
EL SÒRRIO – Esce tutto
FOXTROTT – Meditations I-II-III
Fucked Up – Dose Your Dreams
Ghostface Killah – The Lost Tapes
Giorgieness – Nuove regole EP
Gregory Alan Isakov – Evening Machines
Hellogoodbye – S’Only Natural
I Camillas Discoteca Rock
Jim James – Uniform Clarity
Joji – BALLADS 1
Kelela – TAKE_ME_APART, THE REMIXES
Kikagaku Moyo – Masana Temple
KT Tunstall – WAX
LANY – Malibu Nights
Molly Burch – First Flower
Ron Gallo – Stardust Birthday Party
Swearin’ – Fall Into the Sun
12 OTTOBRE
BRONCHO – Bad Behavior
Connan Mockasin – Jassbusters
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
Elvis Costello & The Impostors – Look Now
I Segreti – Qualunque cosa sia
Kurt Vile – Bottle It In
Matthew Dear – Bunny
Mr Everett – UMANIMAL
19 OTTOBRE
Cloud Nothings – Last Building Burning
Empress Of – Us
Farao – Pure-O
How to Dress Well – The Anteroom
Lil Yachty – Nuthin’ 2 Prove
MØ – Forever Neverland
Peter Bjorn and John – Darker Days
Richard Ashcroft – Natural Rebel
Yoko Ono – Warzone
26 OTTOBRE
Daughters – You Won’t Get What You Want
Indian Wells – Phase Transition
Julia Holter – Aviary
MAIOLE – Cose Pese
NAO – Saturn
Robyn – Honey
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – IC-01 Hanoi