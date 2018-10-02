Gli album che escono a ottobre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a ottobre.

5 OTTOBRE

Atmosphere – Mi Vida Local

Cat Power – Wanderer

Echo & The Bunnymen – The Stars, The Oceans & the Moon

EL SÒRRIO – Esce tutto

FOXTROTT – Meditations I-II-III

Fucked Up – Dose Your Dreams

Ghostface Killah – The Lost Tapes

Giorgieness – Nuove regole EP

Gregory Alan Isakov – Evening Machines

Hellogoodbye – S’Only Natural

I Camillas Discoteca Rock

Jim James – Uniform Clarity

Joji – BALLADS 1

Kelela – TAKE_ME_APART, THE REMIXES

Kikagaku Moyo – Masana Temple

KT Tunstall – WAX

LANY – Malibu Nights

Molly Burch – First Flower

Ron Gallo – Stardust Birthday Party

Swearin’ – Fall Into the Sun

12 OTTOBRE

BRONCHO – Bad Behavior

Connan Mockasin – Jassbusters

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Elvis Costello & The Impostors – Look Now

I Segreti – Qualunque cosa sia

Kurt Vile – Bottle It In

Matthew Dear – Bunny

Mr Everett – UMANIMAL

19 OTTOBRE

Cloud Nothings – Last Building Burning

Empress Of – Us

Farao – Pure-O

How to Dress Well – The Anteroom

Lil Yachty – Nuthin’ 2 Prove

MØ – Forever Neverland

Peter Bjorn and John – Darker Days

Richard Ashcroft – Natural Rebel

Yoko Ono – Warzone

26 OTTOBRE

Daughters – You Won’t Get What You Want

Indian Wells – Phase Transition

Julia Holter – Aviary

MAIOLE – Cose Pese

NAO – Saturn

Robyn – Honey

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – IC-01 Hanoi