Ecco quali sono i brani più ascoltati di sempre su Spotify

Spotify compie 10 anni e lancia per l’occasione Decade of Discovery, un report di questa prima decade di attività espressa sotto forma di classifiche: una è quella dei brani più ascoltati anno per anno, poi ci sono quelle degli artisti e dei brani più ascoltati di sempre, e ancora quella dei primi 10 artisti che hanno raggiunto un miliardo di stream e altre che trovi qui sotto.

I brani più ascoltati anno per anno

2008: The Killers – “Human”

2009: The Black Eyed Peas – “I Gotta Feeling”

2010: Eminem, Rihanna – “Love The Way You Lie”

2011: Don Omar, Lucenzo – “Danza Kuduro”

2012: Gotye, Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know”

2013: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – “Can’t Hold Us” (feat. Ray Dalton)

2014: Pharrell Williams – “Happy” – from Despicable Me 2

2015: Major Lazer, MØ, DJ Snake – “Lean On”

2016: Drake – “One Dance”

2017: Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

I dieci artisti con più streaming di sempre

1. Drake

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Eminem

4. The Weeknd

5. Rihanna

6. Kanye West

7. Coldplay

8. Justin Bieber

9. Calvin Harris

10. Ariana Grande

Le canzoni più ascoltate di sempre

1. Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You’”

2. Drake – “One Dance”

3. The Chainsmokers, Halsey – “Closer”

4. Post Malone – “rockstar” (feat. 21 Savage)

5. Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”

6. Major Lazer, MØ, DJ Snake – “Lean On”

7. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber – “Despacito – Remix’”

8. Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself”

9. Justin Bieber – “Sorry”

10. The Chainsmokers – “Don’t Let Me Down”

I primi dieci artisti che hanno raggiunto un miliardo di stream su Spotify

1. Rihanna (2013)

2. David Guetta (2013)

3. Eminem (2013)

4. Kanye West (2014)

5. Avicii (2014)

6. Coldplay (2014)

7. JAY Z (2014)

8. Katy Perry (2014)

9. Drake (2014)

10. Pitbull (2014)

Gli album con il più alto numero di ascolti globali

1. Ed Sheeran – ÷

2. Justin Bieber – Purpose

3. Drake – Views

4. Ed Sheeran – x

5. Post Malone – beerbongs & bentleys

6. The Weeknd – Starboy

7. Drake – Scorpion

8. The Weeknd – Beauty Behind The Madness

9. Post Malone – Stoney

10. Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Le donne più ascoltate a livello globale

1. Rihanna

2. Ariana Grande

3. Sia

4. Beyoncé

5. Nicki Minaj

6. Adele

7. Taylor Swift

8. Selena Gomez

9. Katy Perry

10. Shakira