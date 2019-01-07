I vincitori dei Golden Globe 2019

Sono stati annunciati nella notte i vincitori della 76esima edizione dei Golden Globe che hanno visto il trionfo di Bohemian Rhapsody con i premi di miglior film drammatico e miglior attore protagonista in un film drammatico (Rami Malek).

Il premio per la miglior canzone originale l’ha portato a casa Lady Gaga con Shallow, brano scritto per A Star Is Born.

Qui sotto tutti i vincitori.

Drama film

Bohemian Rhapsody

Actor in a drama film

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Actress in a drama film

Glenn Close, The Wife

Comedy or musical film

Green Book

Actress in a comedy or musical film

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Movie or limited TV series

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Comedy or musical TV series

The Kominsky Method

Actress in a TV comedy or musical

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Director

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Actor in a movie or limited TV series

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Foreign language film

‘Roma

Actor in a comedy or musical film

Christian Bale, Vice

Supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Screenplay

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Supporting actor in a film

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Actress in a TV drama

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Supporting actress in a film

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Original song

“Shallow” (A Star Is Born)

Original score

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Actress in a movie or limited TV series

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Supporting actor in a series, miniseries or TV movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Drama TV series

The Americans

Actor in a TV drama

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Animated film

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Actor in a TV comedy or musical

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method