I vincitori dei Golden Globe 2019

Sono stati annunciati nella notte i vincitori della 76esima edizione dei Golden Globe che hanno visto il trionfo di Bohemian Rhapsody con i premi di miglior film drammatico e miglior attore protagonista in un film drammatico (Rami Malek).
Il premio per la miglior canzone originale l’ha portato a casa Lady Gaga con Shallow, brano scritto per A Star Is Born.
Qui sotto tutti i vincitori.
Drama film
Bohemian Rhapsody
Actor in a drama film
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Actress in a drama film
Glenn Close, The Wife
Comedy or musical film
Green Book
Actress in a comedy or musical film
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Movie or limited TV series
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Comedy or musical TV series
The Kominsky Method
Actress in a TV comedy or musical
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Director
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Actor in a movie or limited TV series
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Foreign language film
‘Roma
Actor in a comedy or musical film
Christian Bale, Vice
Supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Screenplay
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Supporting actor in a film
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Actress in a TV drama
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Supporting actress in a film
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Original song
“Shallow” (A Star Is Born)
Original score
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Actress in a movie or limited TV series
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Supporting actor in a series, miniseries or TV movie
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Drama TV series
The Americans
Actor in a TV drama
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Animated film
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Actor in a TV comedy or musical
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method