Ascolta l’album di Pornhub per San Valentino

“To help ease the stress of planning the perfect Valentine’s Day, we wanted to show our fans some love by curating an album so seductive that it would make Cupid himself blush”

Ringrazia quelli di Pornhub che quest’anno, per la festa di San Valentino, si sono inventati la pubblicazione di un album che nasce in collaborazione con Create Music Group e contiene sei brani interpretati da 6ix9ine, PnB Rock, Lil AK, Lil Xan, Asian Doll, 24hrs e MadeinTYO.

Insomma, loro hanno pensato alla musica. Ricordati che tu devi fare il resto.