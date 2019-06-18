Ascolta il nuovo singolo di Floating Points

Sam Shepherd aka Floating Points ha pubblicato LesAlpx, primo materiale inedito dal 2017. Si tratta del lato A di un nuovo vinile 12″ che uscirà via Ninja Tune il 12 luglio con il lato B Coorabell.

Ascolta LesAlpx qui sotto, ma prima leggi cosa dice Shepherd della traccia

“I started going back to my early records and all the sounds I loved playing at clubs like Fabric and Plastic People. I wanted to capture the immediacy of that music and the feeling that I got when I was on the dancefloor, of being immersed in a track that pulls you along instantly. I actually made these tracks quite quickly, which helped to get rid of any desire to overthink the music – it’s essentially the sound of me having loads of fun with the machines in my studio and going back to basics.”

Queste le date italiane del tour di Floating Points:

27.07 – Polifonic Festival – Monopoli (BA)

05.09 – Ricci Weekender – Catania

27.09 – Fondazione Prada – Milano