AUATC è il nuovo singolo di Bon Iver

Dopo il singolo in collaborazione con Taylor Swift, Justin Vernon ha pubblicato un nuovo brano per il progetto Bon Iver.

AUATC che sta per Ate Up All Their Cake è una traccia che Vernon ha scritto con Phil Cook e prodotto con Jim-E Stack e BJ Burton e che inoltre ha i contributi vocali di Elsa Jensen, Jenny Lewis, Bruce Springsteen e Jenn Wasner.

Ascoltala e guarda il video che l’accompagna qui sotto:

Il singolo arriva anche con un lungo comunicato di critica al capitalismo, al razzismo e al sessismo:

“Each and every person on earth deserves to live fully with dignity, equity, justice, and joy. Instead, our capitalistic societies have created a world that is most supportive of the wealthy and the elite, and the predatory corporations and policies that drive their disproportionate success.

The average person is cast aside and unheard; marginalized communities are further oppressed due to race, economic status, gender, sexual orientation, creed, criminal record, housing stability, education, ability, documentation status, and more. The pandemic further magnifies these grave inequities and this unchecked greed.

We must continue the fight to topple capitalism as we know it, and recognize our collective participation in its dominant institutions. Bon Iver acknowledges our own position within and use of capitalistic practices. It is with recognition of our privilege that we are fully committed to using our unique platform to challenge and change capitalism within our industry, and far beyond.

We must empower and embrace our vulnerable neighbors. We must fight racism and sexism and classism to build a stronger foundation for the home we all deserve. We must support the leaders and organizations working to change our world for the better. From providing safe and stable housing, to empowering women, to liberating incarcerated people, to celebrating art and music, to fighting climate change, these organizations work tirelessly to foster a world that celebrates our humanity on a local, national, and global level. Please explore, support, and take action”