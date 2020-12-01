Gli album che escono a dicembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a dicembre.
4 DICEMBRE
Calexico – Seasonal Shift
Dargen D’Amico – Bir Tawil
Godblesscomputers – The Island
Gregorio Sanchez – Dall’altra parte del mondo
Khruangbin – Late Night Tales
Joan Of Arc – Tim Melina Theo Bobby
Oscar Lang – Antidote To Being Bored
PLZ Locked Grooves
Rico Nasty – Nightmare Vacation
Rina Sawayama – SAWAYAMA (Deluxe)
Son Lux – Tomorrows II
Steve Lacy – The Lo-Fis
11 DICEMBRE
Belle and Sebastian – What To Look For In Summer
Bombay Bicycle Club – I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose – Live At Brixton
James Blake – Covers
Nilüfer Yanya – Feeling Lucky? EP
OSees – Panther Rotate
The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You
18 DICEMBRE
Maggie Rogers – Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011 – 2016