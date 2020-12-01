Gli album che escono a dicembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a dicembre.

4 DICEMBRE

Calexico – Seasonal Shift

Dargen D’Amico – Bir Tawil

Godblesscomputers – The Island

Gregorio Sanchez – Dall’altra parte del mondo

Khruangbin – Late Night Tales

Joan Of Arc – Tim Melina Theo Bobby

Oscar Lang – Antidote To Being Bored

PLZ Locked Grooves

Rico Nasty – Nightmare Vacation

Rina Sawayama – SAWAYAMA (Deluxe)

Son Lux – Tomorrows II

Steve Lacy – The Lo-Fis

11 DICEMBRE

Belle and Sebastian – What To Look For In Summer

Bombay Bicycle Club – I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose – Live At Brixton

James Blake – Covers

Nilüfer Yanya – Feeling Lucky? EP

OSees – Panther Rotate

The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You

18 DICEMBRE

Maggie Rogers – Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011 – 2016