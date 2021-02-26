Good Kid Twisted Fantasy è il mash-up definitivo tra Kanye West e Kendrick Lamar

Il Dj Toasty Digital ha messo insieme due dischi della madonna nel suo nuovo mash-up Good Kid Twisted Fantasy.

Come si intuisce dal titolo, il mixtape fa diventare una cosa sola good kid, m.A.A.d city di Kendrick Lamar con My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy di Kanye West: due capolavori riassunti in un progetto di 11 tracce (+ intro e outro) che utilizza ogni parte di ciascun album.

Il Dj ha raccontato a Input com’è nato il mash-up:

“They’re two of my favorite albums ever. Both came out at a time when I was getting really into making my own music, so they definitely influenced how I thought an album should be put together.”

Il progetto ambizioso di Toasty Digital ha anche un suo storytelling, essendo ambientato, come si legge nell’intro del video, in un futuro distopico in cui da trent’anni non si hanno più notizie di Kanye.

Insomma, un vero e proprio viaggione accompagnato da una soundtrack totale.

Qui sotto c’è anche la tracklist:

1.INTRO

2.GET MUCH HIGHER

3.GOOD KID TWISTED FANTASY

4.SACRIFICE YA LIFE (Feat. Justin Vernon)

5.THE MOON (Feat. Gil Scott-Heron)

6.MAAD WORLD

7.MONEY POWER

8.DEAD POETS (Feat. Rihanna)

9.THE MOON SKIT 2 (Feat. Gil-Scott Heron)

10.SING ABOUT YE (Feat. Pusha T)

11.RUNAWAY (BLACK HIPPY FREESTYLE)

12.DEVIL IN THE BACKSEAT

13.OUTRO