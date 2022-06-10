Sta per arrivare un mini-documentario di Kendrick Lamar

Spotify ha condiviso il trailer di un mini-documentario di prossima uscita che racconta il recente viaggio in Ghana di Kendrick Lamar.

In quest’assaggio di 15 secondi vediamo Kendrick ad Accra, dove ha trascorso del tempo assieme a Dave Free in concomitanza con la release del suo ultimo album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

“First time in Ghana. I couldn’t even tell you what day it is. I’m just being in the moment,” K-Dot dice nel trailer. “This life shit is all about an experience and everybody got they own different experience.”

A day in Accra, Ghana with @kendricklamar. Coming next week 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/8gFfyCFQgL — Spotify (@Spotify) June 9, 2022

Il mini-documentario arriverà la prossima settimana.