Gli album che escono a novembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a novembre.*
4 NOVEMBRE
Anna Of The North – Crazy Life
Carla dal Forno – Come Around
Connie Constance – Miss Power
Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be
First Aid Kit – Palomino
Joji – SMITHEREENS
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Mount Kimbie – MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning
MorMor – Semblance
Okay Kaya – SAP
Phoenix – Alpha Zulu
R.A.P. Ferreira – 5 To The Eye With Stars
Sigrid – How To Let Go (Spеcial Edition)
Tonico70 – Antonico
V/A: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
11 NOVEMBRE
Actress – Dummy Corporation
Black Eyed Peas – ELEVATION
Christine and The Queens – Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue)
Gold Panda – The Work
Helena Hauff – Living with Ladybirds EP
Hyd – Clearing
Lous and The Yakuza – IOTA
MGMT – 11-11-11
Run the Jewels – RTJ CU4TRO
17 NOVEMBRE
BROCKHAMPTON – The Family
18 NOVEMBRE
Cautious Clay – Thin Ice on the Cake EP
Fousheé – softCORE
Gregorio Sanchez – Nelle parole degli altri
Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
Michael Mills – Acufene
24 NOVEMBRE
Palmaria – Chameleon
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
* Lista in aggiornamento