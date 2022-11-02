Gli album che escono a novembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che usciranno a novembre.*

4 NOVEMBRE

Anna Of The North – Crazy Life

Carla dal Forno – Come Around

Connie Constance – Miss Power

Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss

Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be

First Aid Kit – Palomino

Joji – SMITHEREENS

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Mount Kimbie – MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning

MorMor – Semblance

Okay Kaya – SAP

Phoenix – Alpha Zulu

R.A.P. Ferreira – 5 To The Eye With Stars

Sigrid – How To Let Go (Spеcial Edition)

Tonico70 – Antonico

V/A: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

11 NOVEMBRE

Actress – Dummy Corporation

Black Eyed Peas – ELEVATION

Christine and The Queens – Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue)

Gold Panda – The Work

Helena Hauff – Living with Ladybirds EP

Hyd – Clearing

Lous and The Yakuza – IOTA

MGMT – 11-11-11

Run the Jewels – RTJ CU4TRO

17 NOVEMBRE

BROCKHAMPTON – The Family

18 NOVEMBRE

Cautious Clay – Thin Ice on the Cake EP

Fousheé – softCORE

Gregorio Sanchez – Nelle parole degli altri

Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow

Michael Mills – Acufene

24 NOVEMBRE

Palmaria – Chameleon

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

* Lista in aggiornamento