Sta arrivando il nuovo album di Mac DeMarco

A pochi giorni dall’inizio del nuovo anno arriva già la notizia che ce lo fa stare simpatico: Mac DeMarco ha annunciato il nuovo album Five Easy Hot Dogs che uscirà il 20 gennaio in digitale e a maggio anche in vinile.

Questo nuovo progetto comprende brani strumentali che sono stati registrati durante un viaggio nel nord degli Stati Uniti, così ciascuna traccia prende il nome della città in cui è stata composta.

“The nature of ripping around and recording and traveling in this manner doesn’t lend well to sitting around and planning or thinking about what it was that I was setting out to do,” DeMarco dichiara nel comunicato stampa. “I didn’t ever have a sound in mind, or a theme or anything, I would just start recording. Luckily the collection of recordings from this period all shake hands, they have a present musical identity as a whole. I was in it while I was in it, and this is what came out of it, just the way it was.”

Ecco la tracklist

01 Gualala

02 Gualala 2

03 Crescent City

04 Portland

05 Portland 2

06 Victoria

07 Vancouver

08 Vancouver 2

09 Vancouver 3

10 Edmonton

11 Edmonton 2

12 Chicago

13 Chicago 2

14 Rockaway