Nuova musica di Childish Gambino in arrivo

A inizio anno Childish Gambino aveva dichiarato in un’intervista ai Golden Globes che stava lavorando a nuovi progetti musicali.

“I’m making music right now,” aveva detto a Laverne Cox. “I love it. I’m in the studio, I’ve been bringing people in, secret people, and working on things.”

Ebbene, venerdì sarà il momento di ascoltare qualcosa di nuovo perché su Amazon Prime uscirà la serie tv Swarm che Glover ha creato insieme a Janine Nabers e un intero EP legato alla serie contenente musica di Childish.

Proprio ieri Prime ha condiviso un trailer facendoci ascoltare uno snippet di uno dei brani, intitolato “Sticky”: