Gli album che escono a febbraio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che escono a febbraio*
2 FEBBRAIO
Scrim — LONELY BOY
Soulja Boy — Swag 6
TiaCorine — AlmostThere
9 FEBBRAIO
Brittany Howard – What Now
Declean McKenna – What Happened to the Beach?
Helado Negro – PHASOR
Kelela – RAVE:N, The Remixes
Madi Diaz – Weird Faith
MICHELLE – GLOW EP
Mk.gee – Two Star and the Dream Police
Shygirl – Club Shy EP
Sonic Youth: Walls Have Ears
11 FEBBRAIO
Usher – Coming Home
16 FEBBRAIO
Bingo Fury – Bats Feet for a Widow
IDLES – TANGK
Levitation Room – Strange Weather
Mahmood – Nei letti degli altri
serpentwithfeet – GRIP
21 FEBBRAIO
Erika de Casier – Still
23 FEBBRAIO
Bombay Bicycle Club – Fantasies EP
Erick the Architect – I’ve Never Been Here Before
John Glacier – Like a Ribbon EP
Laetitia Sadier – Rooting For Love
MGMT – Loss of Life
Real Estate – Daniel
* lista in aggiornamento