Gli album che escono a febbraio

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che escono a febbraio*

2 FEBBRAIO

Scrim — LONELY BOY

Soulja Boy — Swag 6

TiaCorine — AlmostThere

9 FEBBRAIO

Brittany Howard – What Now

Declean McKenna – What Happened to the Beach?

Helado Negro – PHASOR

Kelela – RAVE:N, The Remixes

Madi Diaz – Weird Faith

MICHELLE – GLOW EP

Mk.gee – Two Star and the Dream Police

Shygirl – Club Shy EP

Sonic Youth: Walls Have Ears

11 FEBBRAIO

Usher – Coming Home

16 FEBBRAIO

Bingo Fury – Bats Feet for a Widow

IDLES – TANGK

Levitation Room – Strange Weather

Mahmood – Nei letti degli altri

serpentwithfeet – GRIP

21 FEBBRAIO

Erika de Casier – Still

23 FEBBRAIO

Bombay Bicycle Club – Fantasies EP

Erick the Architect – I’ve Never Been Here Before

John Glacier – Like a Ribbon EP

Laetitia Sadier – Rooting For Love

MGMT – Loss of Life

Real Estate – Daniel

* lista in aggiornamento