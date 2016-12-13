Ascolta il nostro mixato col meglio dell’hip-hop dei ’90

Dopo i mixati a tema R&B e French Touch, non potevamo esimerci dal realizzare un bel So 90s dedicato all’hip hop.

Mixed by Tony D’Onghia

Tracklist

Raekwon feat. Ghostface Killah- Heaven & Hell

A Tribe Called Quest- Bonita Applebum (Hootie mix)

Camp Lo- This Is It

AZ- Sugar Hill

Compton´s Most Wanted- Growin´Up In The Hood (Big O.G. remix)

Nas- The World Is Yours

De La Soul- Stakes Is High

Kurious- I´m Kurious

Busta Rhymes- Woo-Hah! I Got You All In Check (The Jay Dee remix)

Jurassic 5- Concrete Schoolyard

Das EFX- Real Hip Hop

Mos Def- Hip Hop

Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth- Take You There

Notorious BIG- Hypnotize

Warren G- This DJ

Dr. Dre- Fuck Wit Dre Day

Snoop Dogg- What´s My Name (Instrumental)

Snoop Dogg- Gin & Juice (Laid Back mix)

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince- Summertime ´98 (Soul Power remix)

KRS One- Step Into A World (Raptures Delight)

Mobb Deep- Survival Of The Fittest (remix)

Method Man feat. Mary J. Blige- I´ll Be There For You/ You´re All… (Puff Daddy mix)

Wu Tang Clan- Protect Ya Neck

GZA- Shadowboxin´

Ghostface Killah- Daytona 500

Ol´Dirty Bastard- Shimmy Shimmy Ya (Studio Tone remix)

2Pc feat. The Outlawz- Hit ´Em Up

2Pac feat. Snoop Dogg- 2 Of Americaz Most Wanted

Ice Cube- It Was A Good Day

Ice Cube- It Was A Good Day (Remix Instrumental)

Ice T- Original Gangster

Naughty By Nature- Hip Hop Hooray

Too $hort- Just Another Day

Gang Starr- DWYCK

Pharoahe Monch- Simon Says

Run DMC- Down With The King

Jay-Z feat. Foxy Brown- Ain´t No Playa

Beastie Boys- Three MCs and One DJ

Public Enemy- Brothers Gonna Work It Out

Xzibit- The Foundation