Ascolta il nostro mixato col meglio dell’hip-hop dei ’90

Dopo i mixati a tema R&B e French Touch, non potevamo esimerci dal realizzare un bel So 90s dedicato all’hip hop.
Mixed by Tony D’Onghia
Tracklist
Raekwon feat. Ghostface Killah- Heaven & Hell
A Tribe Called Quest- Bonita Applebum (Hootie mix)
Camp Lo- This Is It
AZ- Sugar Hill
Compton´s Most Wanted- Growin´Up In The Hood (Big O.G. remix)
Nas- The World Is Yours
De La Soul- Stakes Is High
Kurious- I´m Kurious
Busta Rhymes- Woo-Hah! I Got You All In Check (The Jay Dee remix)
Jurassic 5- Concrete Schoolyard
Das EFX- Real Hip Hop
Mos Def- Hip Hop
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth- Take You There
Notorious BIG- Hypnotize
Warren G- This DJ
Dr. Dre- Fuck Wit Dre Day
Snoop Dogg- What´s My Name (Instrumental)
Snoop Dogg- Gin & Juice (Laid Back mix)
DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince- Summertime ´98 (Soul Power remix)
KRS One- Step Into A World (Raptures Delight)
Mobb Deep- Survival Of The Fittest (remix)
Method Man feat. Mary J. Blige- I´ll Be There For You/ You´re All… (Puff Daddy mix)
Wu Tang Clan- Protect Ya Neck
GZA- Shadowboxin´
Ghostface Killah- Daytona 500
Ol´Dirty Bastard- Shimmy Shimmy Ya (Studio Tone remix)
2Pc feat. The Outlawz- Hit ´Em Up
2Pac feat. Snoop Dogg- 2 Of Americaz Most Wanted
Ice Cube- It Was A Good Day
Ice Cube- It Was A Good Day (Remix Instrumental)
Ice T- Original Gangster
Naughty By Nature- Hip Hop Hooray
Too $hort- Just Another Day
Gang Starr- DWYCK
Pharoahe Monch- Simon Says
Run DMC- Down With The King
Jay-Z feat. Foxy Brown- Ain´t No Playa
Beastie Boys- Three MCs and One DJ
Public Enemy- Brothers Gonna Work It Out
Xzibit- The Foundation