Ecco cos’era il libro di filosofia di Kanye West

Non so se dopo la notizia dell’altro giorno avete veramente cambiato il vostro piano di studi e deciso di laurearvi.

Ma, ecco, spero che non l’abbiate fatto solo perché Kanye West aveva detto che stava a scrivere un libro di filosofia.

Perché non è propriamente così.

Break the Simulation, il presunto libro, è quello che Kanye scrive su Twitter. Potrebbe essere anche una roba geniale e sovversiva eh (non giudichiamo mai) ma un po’ ci speravamo in un Kanye canonicamente filosofo.

oh by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018