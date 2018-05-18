Anderson .Paak ha 65000 brani nuovi, uno è Bubblin

Calmi, stiamo calmi.

A due anni di distanza dall’ultimo album Anderson .Paak è tornato con un nuovo brano. Si chiama Bubblin ed ha anche un video diretto da Calmatic in cui c’è .Paak che nuota in un mare di soldi o canta appeso a un lampadario.

Durante un’intervista con Lowe ha detto:

“Bubblin’” is just a whole lot of fun. I had the beat from Jhalil Beats and Antman Wonder. Jhalil sent me a pack of beats, you know 50, 60 beats. I loved them all. I was just writing to all these beats and that was one of them that I just loved off top. It sounded like some black 007 action adventure high speed chase type of music. Originally I was trying to get Lil Sims to rap on it first because she was in the studio too. I remember trying to get other people on it, then eventually I just wrote on it. It took me a couple of days. I did it. I started it in L.A. and I finished it in New York. And it was just one of them ones. It gets the energy going, gets the blood going.

E non è tutto perché Anderson .Paak ha anche dichiarato di avere in cantiere 65000 brani nuovi. Che potrebbe essere un’iperbole, ma anche no.

Nel caso, 65000 infarti.

Ascolta l’intervista: