Anderson .Paak ricorda Mac Miller nel brano Cheers

Venerdì è uscito Oxnard, il nuovo album di Anderson .Paak, e siamo convinti che tu lo abbia già consumato nelle ultime ore.

In uno dei brani dal titolo Cheers (feat. Q-Tip), .Paak omaggia l’amico Mac Miller con un testo che esprime tutta la frustrazione per la recente scomparsa.

Shit, music business movin’ too fast for me (God damn)

Wishin’ I still had Mac wit’ me

How do you tell a nigga slow it down when you livin’ just as fast as ‘em?

I couldn’t understand when I see ’em stretched out cold on the pavement

e ancora più avanti:

Wishin’ I could take your problems trade ‘em for a little more time wit’chu

Carry you out the bottom, the weight of the world, I got it

Sprouted wit’chu on my shoulder, the greatest honor to know ya

I’d gotta be honest wit’cha, I hate you ain’t in the picture

I hate all them fake niggas claimin’ like they gon’ really miss ya

I know there’s no one to blame and maybe the point that I’m missin’

I due erano molto amici e avevano già collaborato per Dang, brano tratto da The Divine Feminine. In una recente intervista a Music Choice, Anderson .Paak ha anche spiegato come la morte di Miller abbia influenzato il suo ultimo album.