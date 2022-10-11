C’è un nuovo brano di Robert Glasper con Mac Miller

Robert Glasper ha pubblicato “Therapy Pt. 2”, un nuovo brano in cui c’è anche il contributo di Mac Miller.

La traccia farà parte della Supreme Edition dell’album “Black Radio III” in uscita questo venerdì via Loma Vista.

In merito alla collaborazione Glasper ha detto: “I was working with my friend. We were just finishing up this specific beat. I immediately sent it to [Miller], and literally within an hour he sent me back that track. Everything was on there – both verses the choruses – and you could tell it was not something that he had written before. He sang the chord changes. You can tell he really came up with that in the moment.”

Ascolta Therapy Pt.2 qui sotto: