A$AP Rocky e Drake sul palco insieme

Durante la tappa a Los Angeles del tour Injured Generation, A$AP Rocky ha fatto salire sul palco del Forum l’amico Drake per i brani Nonstop e Sicko Mode.

Drake ha commentato così la performance:

“It’s been years since I’ve been on stage with my brother. I want you to make some motherfucking noise for this man right here because since ‘Purple Swag,’ this nigga’s been setting trends that a lot of people pay attention to and follow“.

ASAP Rocky brought out @Drake tonight in LA for “Nonstop”. #injuredgenerationtour pic.twitter.com/EfBZXfYBtc — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 1, 2019