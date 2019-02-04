A$AP Rocky e Drake sul palco insieme

Durante la tappa a Los Angeles del tour Injured Generation, A$AP Rocky ha fatto salire sul palco del Forum l’amico Drake per i brani Nonstop e Sicko Mode.
Drake ha commentato così la performance:
“It’s been years since I’ve been on stage with my brother. I want you to make some motherfucking noise for this man right here because since ‘Purple Swag,’ this nigga’s been setting trends that a lot of people pay attention to and follow“.
ASAP Rocky brought out @Drake tonight in LA for “Nonstop”. #injuredgenerationtour pic.twitter.com/EfBZXfYBtc
— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 1, 2019
The floor was going crazy 🗣 pic.twitter.com/sgTUyiursJ
— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 1, 2019