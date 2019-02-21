Forse c’è un album inedito di Mac Miller e Madlib

Swimming, l’ultimo album di Mac Miller, è uscito lo scorso agosto, un mese prima che il rapper ci lasciasse. Com’è chiaro, ci saranno hard disk pieni di materiale inedito che chissà se verranno mai fuori.

Il producer di Mac, Thelonious Martin, ha intanto dichiarato in una recente intervista per DjBooth che c’è un album inedito di Mac Miller con Madlib, dal titolo Maclib, e che a dirglielo sarebbe stato il producer stesso.

He had this Madlib album, called Maclib. I opened for Madlib in Chicago last summer, at Pitchfork. So I’m opening for Madlib, and about 15, 20 minutes left in my set, Madlib pulls up. Pete Rock walks up as well. So I’m trying to focus and DJ, and Madlib gets on and 15 minutes into his set he just randomly plays a Mac Miller joint. And I turn to him, I’m like, ‘There’s more of these, right?’ He’s said, ‘Oh, yeah, there’s a whole album. Maclib.’ What! What! He just kept moving on with his DJ set. If Madlib decides to bless the world with that project, he should.

Martin ha anche aggiunto che non gli piace per niente l’idea di pubblicare gli album postumi perché “I feel like, an album is such a personal conversation to have and the person’s not there to sign off on it“.

Potrebbe sempre cambiare idea.