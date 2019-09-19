Warp Records presenta WXAXRXP SESSIONS, il box set che tutti vorremo

View this post on Instagram

Just Announced: WXAXRXP Box Set (Warp Records) Buy at bleep.com/wxaxrxp-sessions WXAXRXP Sessions features ten specially selected sessions recorded for radio from across the history of the label, from Peel sessions in the very early days, right up to June 2019's WXAXRXP x NTS Radio weekend Available as a deluxe box set or as individual 12”s, these releases present each session in the highest quality adorned in beautiful packaging designed by Michael Oswell with photography by Synchrodogs. Including Boards Of Canada / Aphex Twin / LFO / Bibio / Kelly Moran / Flying Lotus / Plaid / Mount Kimbie / Oneohtrix Point Never / Seefeel @boardsofcanada @bibio_artist @kellymoran__ @flyinglotus @plaidmusic @mountkimbie @eccopn @seefeel_polyfusia