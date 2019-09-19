Warp Records presenta WXAXRXP SESSIONS, il box set che tutti vorremo

L’etichetta britannica Warp Records ha annunciato l’arrivo di WXAXRXP SESSIONS, una speciale raccolta di radio session organizzate negli ultimi trent’anni che hanno avuto per protagonisti Aphex Twin, Boards of Canada, Bibio, Oneohtrix Point Never, Flying Lotus, Mount Kimbie e molti altri artisti della label.
Le sessioni saranno disponibili dal 15 novembre su vinile, in digitale e come box set corredato di un packaging disegnato da Michael Oswell e foto ad opera dei Synchrodogs.
Intanto puoi già ascoltare questa session dei Boards of Canada del 1998 che sarà presente nel box set.
Scopri di più su Bleep