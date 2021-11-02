Gli album che escono a novembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a novembre.
4 NOVEMBRE
Te Quiero Euridice – Sempre Qui
5 NOVEMBRE
Connan Mockasin – Jassbusters Two
Curtis Harding – If Words Were Flowers
Dijon – Absolutely
Giuse The Lizia – Come Minimo
Laila Al Habash – Mystic Motel
Matilde Davoli – Home
Noga Erez – KIDS (Against The Machine)
Parcels – Day/Night
Puma Blue – In Praise of Shadows (Deluxe Edition)
Radiohead – KID A MNESIA
serpentwithfeet – DEACON’S GROVE EP
Snail Mail – Valentine
The Aubreys (feat. Finn Wolfhard) – Karaoke Alone
12 NOVEMBRE
BNKR44 – FARSI MALE A NOI VA BENE
Damon Albarn – The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
DOPE LEMON – Rose Pink Cadillac
Go Dugong – Meridies
IDLES – Crawler
Inoki – NUOVO MEDIOEGO
Jon Hopkins – Music For Psychedelic Therapy
Logic1000 – In The Sweetness Of You EP
Sega Bodega – Romeo
Silk Sonic – An Evening with Silk Sonic
19 NOVEMBRE
Alewya – Panther in Mode EP
Brian Wilson – At My Piano
Forrest Nolan – You (Make Me Feel Alright) EP
Overmono – Diamond Cut / Bby EP
26 NOVEMBRE
El Michels Affair – The Abominable EP
Jesse The Faccio – Le cose che ho