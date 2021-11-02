Gli album che escono a novembre

Una lista più o meno comprensiva degli album che sono usciti o usciranno a novembre.

4 NOVEMBRE

Te Quiero Euridice – Sempre Qui

5 NOVEMBRE

Connan Mockasin – Jassbusters Two

Curtis Harding – If Words Were Flowers

Dijon – Absolutely

Giuse The Lizia – Come Minimo

Laila Al Habash – Mystic Motel

Matilde Davoli – Home

Noga Erez – KIDS (Against The Machine)

Parcels – Day/Night

Puma Blue – In Praise of Shadows (Deluxe Edition)

Radiohead – KID A MNESIA

serpentwithfeet – DEACON’S GROVE EP

Snail Mail – Valentine

The Aubreys (feat. Finn Wolfhard) – Karaoke Alone

12 NOVEMBRE

BNKR44 – FARSI MALE A NOI VA BENE

Damon Albarn – The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

DOPE LEMON – Rose Pink Cadillac

Go Dugong – Meridies

IDLES – Crawler

Inoki – NUOVO MEDIOEGO

Jon Hopkins – Music For Psychedelic Therapy

Logic1000 – In The Sweetness Of You EP

Sega Bodega – Romeo

Silk Sonic – An Evening with Silk Sonic

19 NOVEMBRE

Alewya – Panther in Mode EP

BNKR44 – FARSI MALE A NOI VA BENE

Brian Wilson – At My Piano

Forrest Nolan – You (Make Me Feel Alright) EP

Overmono – Diamond Cut / Bby EP

26 NOVEMBRE

BNKR44 – FARSI MALE A NOI VA BENE

El Michels Affair – The Abominable EP

Jesse The Faccio – Le cose che ho